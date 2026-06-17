Turkmenistan is participating in the 66th session of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission in Vienna

A delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Guljemal Charyeva, Director of the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, is taking part in the 66th session of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which is being held in Vienna from 15 to 17 June 2026.

In its national statement, Turkmenistan reaffirmed its strong commitment to the goals and principles of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), particularly noting the 30th anniversary of the Treaty’s opening for signature, as well as the 30th anniversary of the country’s accession to it.

The statement highlighted Turkmenistan’s active cooperation with the CTBTO, including the operation of the Alibek International Monitoring System’s PS44 seismic station and ongoing efforts to strengthen national monitoring and verification capacity.

Particular attention was paid to the recent visit of CTBTO Executive Secretary Dr. Robert Floyd to Turkmenistan. During the visit, a high-level regional meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the CTBT was held in Ashgabat, which reaffirmed the collective commitment of Central Asian countries to the Treaty and its verification regime.

The visit also included a regional training course for national data centres and a Youth Forum, which promoted dialogue on peace, security and nuclear disarmament among young people in the region.

Turkmenistan confirmed its readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the CTBTO and contribute to ensuring international peace and security, as well as enhancing the effectiveness of the global verification regime. /// nCa, 17 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)