On the meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan

On June 16, 2026, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogayev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the further development of bilateral relations.

In particular, the importance of maintaining regular meetings and contacts between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan was noted.

The parties also discussed issues on the regional and international agenda and emphasized the importance of continuing the practice of mutual support for the two countries’ initiatives within the framework of the United Nations and other international platforms. /// nCa, 17 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)