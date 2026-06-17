King’s Turkmenistan Diplomacy Delivers E640 Million Factory, 200 Jobs for EmaSwati

MBABANE – A diplomatic mission led by His Majesty King Mswati III to the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan has delivered a major economic victory for Eswatini, paving the way for a E640 million manufacturing investment that is expected to create at least 200 jobs and strengthen the country’s industrial sector.

In what government officials are describing as one of the first major fruits of the Kingdom’s growing relationship with Turkmenistan, a new manufacturing company, Eswatini Quantum Works (Pty) Ltd, is set to establish a large-scale factory at the Royal Science and Technology Park (RSTP) in Nokwane under the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) programme.

The project will focus on the production of aluminium and copper cables destined for export markets, positioning Eswatini as an emerging player in the regional and international manufacturing supply chain.

The investment comes at a time when the country continues to pursue economic diversification, industrialisation and job creation as key pillars of national development.

According to information released during the project handover, the investment is valued at approximately E640 million and is expected to generate around 200 jobs during the initial phase of operations. Of these, 150 will be skilled positions while 50 will be unskilled opportunities, providing employment for emaSwati across different sectors of the economy.

Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo said the development is a direct result of investment promotion efforts that followed His Majesty’s engagements in Turkmenistan, where discussions centred on attracting strategic foreign direct investment into Eswatini.

“This investment demonstrates the confidence international investors have in Eswatini and the opportunities available within our Special Economic Zones programme,” said the Minister.

Investment officials revealed that the factory will occupy an 8.2-hectare site within the Royal Science and Technology Park, with the first phase expected to include a building footprint of approximately 4 000 square metres. Construction is anticipated to take between two and three years.

Beyond job creation, the project is expected to inject significant economic activity into the construction, logistics and support services sectors. Local contractors are expected to participate in the development phase, ensuring that the benefits of the investment extend beyond the factory itself.

Officials said the project falls under the Special Economic Zones framework, a government initiative designed to attract export-oriented industries, boost manufacturing output and stimulate long-term economic growth.

The company behind the investment is linked to a parent firm based in Turkmenistan, marking a significant milestone in economic cooperation between the two nations. The project also highlights the growing role of economic diplomacy in attracting foreign direct investment and opening new markets for Eswatini.

Government believes the factory could become a catalyst for further investment into the Nokwane industrial hub, which is increasingly being positioned as a centre for innovation, manufacturing and technology-driven growth.

Analysts say the development sends a positive signal to international investors that Eswatini remains open for business and committed to creating a stable environment for industrial expansion.

As the country seeks to accelerate economic growth and reduce unemployment, the E640 million investment stands as a tangible example of how strategic international partnerships can translate into real opportunities for ordinary citizens.

For hundreds of job seekers and aspiring industrial workers, the project represents more than just another factory. It offers hope, skills development opportunities and a chance to participate in the next chapter of Eswatini’s industrial transformation. /// nCa, 17 June 2026 (cross post from Eswatini Positive News)