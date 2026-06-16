What Kazakhstan’s NVIDIA Deal Means for Central Asia

Kazakhstan has unveiled a landmark $10 billion package of agreements with U.S.-based Firebird and AI leader NVIDIA, marking one of the most ambitious technology investments in the country’s history.

The initiative is designed to transform Kazakhstan into a major global center for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure. By partnering with leading U.S. technology companies, the country aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding global AI ecosystem and attract international businesses seeking advanced computing capabilities.

Who Participated in the Agreement and Why is the Partnership Significant?

The agreements were finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The event brought together NVIDIA Vice President Rev Lebaredian, Firebird CEO Razmig Hovaghimian, senior Kazakh government officials, and U.S. representatives. The involvement of both government leaders and top executives from major technology firms highlights the strategic importance of the project and reflects growing international confidence in Kazakhstan’s digital ambitions.

What is the Data Center Valley Project and What are its Main Objectives?

At the heart of the initiative is the Data Center Valley project, a large-scale digital infrastructure development planned for the city of Ekibastuz. The project aims to create a next-generation hub for artificial intelligence and cloud computing capable of supporting global technology companies, AI developers, and enterprise customers. The facility is expected to provide the computing power needed for advanced AI applications while helping Kazakhstan establish itself as a key player in the international digital economy.

Why was Ekibastuz Selected as the Location for the AI and Cloud Computing Hub?

Ekibastuz is widely recognized for its substantial energy resources and industrial infrastructure, making it an attractive location for power-intensive data center operations. Modern AI systems require enormous amounts of electricity to train and run complex models, making access to reliable energy a critical factor. The city’s existing infrastructure provides a foundation for scaling the project and supporting future expansion.

How Large Will the Data Center Valley Project Become?

The project is expected to begin with an initial power capacity of 300 megawatts (MW), a scale already significant by global standards. Over time, developers plan to expand the facility to as much as 1 gigawatt (GW), placing it among the world’s largest AI-focused data center developments. Such capacity would allow the hub to support large-scale AI training, cloud services, and advanced computing operations for customers around the world.

What Cutting-Edge Technology will be Deployed at the New Facility?

The investment includes the deployment of a powerful computing cluster equipped with 100,000 advanced NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs). The infrastructure will feature NVIDIA’s latest GB300 and Vera Rubin platforms, which are designed to handle some of the most demanding AI workloads. These systems are expected to support large language models, machine learning applications, scientific computing, and data-intensive business operations.

Why are NVIDIA’s GB300 and Vera Rubin Platforms Considered Important for AI Development?

NVIDIA’s newest GPU architectures represent the latest generation of AI computing technology. They are specifically designed to accelerate AI training and inference, enabling organizations to develop more sophisticated models and process larger datasets. Access to such advanced hardware could make Kazakhstan an attractive destination for technology companies, research institutions, and startups seeking high-performance computing resources.

How Much Economic Value is the Project Expected to Generate?

According to projections, the initiative could generate at least $3 billion in annual export revenue once fully operational. Revenue is expected to come from providing AI computing power, cloud services, data processing capabilities, and other digital infrastructure services to international clients. The project could also stimulate growth in related industries and contribute significantly to Kazakhstan’s broader economic diversification efforts.

What Impact Will the Project Have on Employment and Workforce Development?

The Data Center Valley initiative is expected to create thousands of highly skilled jobs across multiple sectors. Employment opportunities are likely to emerge in engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data center management, and technical support services. In addition, the project could encourage investment in education and workforce training programs aimed at developing local expertise in advanced technologies.

How Could This Investment Reshape Kazakhstan’s Position in the Global Technology Sector?

By hosting one of the world’s largest AI computing facilities, Kazakhstan could significantly enhance its standing in the international technology landscape. The project has the potential to position the country as a strategic digital bridge between Europe and Asia, attracting foreign investment and increasing its relevance in emerging technology markets. Success could also help Kazakhstan build a reputation as a preferred destination for AI and cloud infrastructure projects.

What Role Will Firebird Play in the Development of the Project?

Firebird is a key strategic partner in the initiative and is expected to contribute to the planning, financing, and implementation of the Data Center Valley project. Working alongside NVIDIA and the Kazakh government, the company will help develop the infrastructure necessary to support large-scale AI operations and attract global technology customers to the facility.

How Could the Project Influence AI Development Across Central Asia?

The scale of the investment makes it one of the most significant AI-focused developments ever announced in Central Asia. If successful, it could serve as a catalyst for broader regional innovation, encouraging neighboring countries to invest in digital infrastructure, technology education, and AI research. The project may also help establish Central Asia as an emerging destination for advanced computing and technology-driven economic growth.

What are the Long-Term Ambitions Behind Kazakhstan’s AI Strategy?

Beyond building a major data center, Kazakhstan aims to establish a comprehensive AI ecosystem that supports innovation, attracts global technology leaders, and creates new economic opportunities. The government’s broader vision includes strengthening digital infrastructure, expanding technological capabilities, fostering international partnerships, and positioning the country among the world’s emerging centers for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. /// 16 June 2026 (cross post from The Caspian Post, 15 Jun, photo credit – Kursiv.media)