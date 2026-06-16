Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov to Visit Azerbaijan, Ambassador Confirms

Preparations are underway for an official visit by Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Baku, Gurbanmammed Elyasov, announced on June 15.

The ambassador made the announcement during a panel discussion on party diplomacy and peacebuilding mechanisms, part of an international conference focused on the South Caucasus region’s role in global security, according to AzerNews.

According to the ambassador, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed during the visit, which will contribute to expanding cooperation and provide further momentum to Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations. The trip is expected to highlight the deepening partnership between Baku and Ashgabat.

The same statement was also carried by Azerbaijan’s state news agency AZERTAC, which reported that Elyasov made the remarks while addressing the panel session “Peacebuilding Mechanisms: Party Diplomacy Amid Global Challenges.” The report was additionally picked up by Today.Az, which republished the AzerNews account in full.

The announcement builds on a year of expanding high-level engagement between the two countries. In an earlier interview, Ambassador Elyasov described 2025 as a year marked by active political dialogue and expanding strategic cooperation, with bilateral ties built on friendship, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to regional stability. He noted that Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited Baku in July 2025 for talks with Azerbaijani officials.

No date for the planned presidential visit has yet been announced. /// nCa, 16 June 2026