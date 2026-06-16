Schoolchildren Lead the Way for a Greener Future: Winners of the “Green Skills” Competition Announced in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 16 June 2026 – UNICEF and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan announced the results of the nationwide “Green Skills” Competition, implemented through the Green School Programme in partnership with the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan.

Held from April to June 2026, the competition encouraged students and teachers from pilot Green Schools to develop practical, volunteer-led solutions to environmental and climate challenges in their schools and communities. The initiative aimed to strengthen environmental literacy, climate awareness, project-based learning, and active citizenship, while promoting inclusive participation, including among children with disabilities.

A total of 42 project proposals were submitted from schools across Turkmenistan, covering topics such as energy efficiency, sustainable consumption, waste management, biodiversity conservation, water conservation, climate adaptation, environmental education, and community-based environmental action.

Following a review by an Evaluation Committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the National Red Crescent Society, the Youth Organization of Turkmenistan named after Magtymguly, and UNICEF, seven initiatives were recognized as the best projects across thematic nominations.

All participants received certificates in recognition of their efforts. Winning schools were awarded educational and environmental prizes, including gardening tools, school garden kits, books, and nature encyclopedias. Teacher coordinators also received special recognition for mentoring and supporting students throughout the competition.

Although implemented through 20 pilot Green Schools, the competition attracted submissions from nearly all regions of the country. Many projects reflected local environmental challenges and demonstrated innovative solutions tailored to community needs. The broad participation was supported by digital tools and online platforms, in line with Turkmenistan’s State Programme for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026–2028 and UNICEF’s Country Programme for Turkmenistan 2026–2030.

“The Green Skills Competition demonstrated the creativity, commitment, and environmental awareness of young people across Turkmenistan. We are encouraged by the diversity of practical solutions presented by students and teachers to address environmental and climate challenges in their schools and communities.”

— Aleksandr Amanov, Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan

The competition highlighted the important role schools can play in equipping children with the knowledge, skills and values needed to contribute to a more sustainable future, while engaging parents, communities and local stakeholders in environmental action.

“This competition demonstrates that young people in Turkmenistan are eager to address environmental and climate challenges and become agents of positive change in their communities.” — Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan

Winning Projects of the Green Skills Competition 2026

Energy Efficiency and Climate-Responsible Consumption

“Ýagty Synp” (“Bright Classroom”) and “Elektrik energiýany tygşytlamagyň ýollary” (“Ways to Save Electricity”) – Secondary School No. 2, Chardjou etrap, Lebap velayat (Teacher Coordinator: Jemile Dzhummyeva)

Waste Management and Reduction of Carbon Footprint

“Plastic Control” – Secondary School No. 28, Dashoguz city, Dashoguz velayat (Teacher Coordinator: Jumagul Seyidova)

“Sort and Recycle” and “Protect Nature – Create the Future” – Secondary School No. 29, Ashgabat (Teacher Coordinator: Sakhra Khydyrova)

Greening, Biodiversity and Climate Resilience

“Oasis of Knowledge” – Secondary School No. 11, Magtymguly etrap, Balkan velayat (Teacher Coordinator: Serdar Khudaygulyyev)

Water Conservation and Adaptation to Climate Change

“Our School Garden” – Secondary School No. 2, Chardjou etrap, Lebap velayat (Teacher Coordinator: Armangul Aylieva)

Environmental and Climate Education and Awareness Campaigns

“The Role of Chemistry in Addressing Climate Change and Protecting the Environment” – Secondary School No. 33, Tejen city, Ahal velayat (Teacher Coordinator: Orazjemal Tejenova)

“Tebigaty Halas Et” (“Protect Nature”) – Secondary School No. 35, Sakarçäge etrap, Mary velayat (Teacher Coordinator: Gulnar Danatarova)

Social Environmental and Climate Initiatives

“Constanta” – Secondary School No. 1, Ak Bugday etrap, Ahal velayat (Teacher Coordinator: Gulbahar Khudaynazarova)

///nCa, 16 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)