Participation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in the regular meeting of the Special Representatives and Envoys of the European Union and Central Asian countries for Afghanistan

On June 15, 2026, the next meeting of the Special Representatives and Envoys of the European Union and Central Asian countries for Afghanistan was held in Almaty, in which Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov participated.

During the meeting, participants discussed a wide range of issues related to the current situation in Afghanistan, prospects for regional cooperation, and international collaboration to promote the country’s sustainable development.

During the discussion of the role of international organizations, the importance of the activities of the United Nations and its specialized agencies in providing humanitarian aid, promoting the socio-economic development of Afghanistan, strengthening state institutions, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals was emphasized.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted Turkmenistan’s consistent position aimed at supporting a peaceful, stable, and economically sustainable Afghanistan. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan views Afghanistan as an important participant in regional integration processes and advocates for the country’s active involvement in international economic cooperation.

The Turkmen side confirmed its readiness to continue constructive interaction with countries in the region, the European Union, and international organizations in the interests of ensuring the sustainable development of Afghanistan, strengthening regional stability, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. /// nCa, 16 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)