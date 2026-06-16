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A meeting with the Ambassador of Japan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

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On June 15, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan Sasaki Hiroshi.

During the meeting, the parties noted the progressive development of Turkmen-Japanese relations and discussed promising areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

It was noted that maintaining active high-level political dialogue and regular contacts between relevant agencies will contribute to the further strengthening of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation. /// nCa, 16 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

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