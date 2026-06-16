A handmade carpet based on the fairy tales of Alexander Pushkin has been woven in Turkmenistan

The Turkmen carpet company “El Darak,” in partnership with the National Museum of Turkmen Carpets, created a unique hand-woven piece based on the fairy tales of Alexander Pushkin. The project was realized as a sign of friendship between Turkmenistan and Russia.

On a carpet measuring 2 by 1.5 meters, the craftsmen depicted Lukomorye, the Golden Cockerel, characters from The Tale of Tsar Saltan, and other recognizable images from the works of the great Russian poet.

“This carpet was created based on the fairy tales of Alexander Pushkin, and this is a great joy for us. It’s not just a piece of decorative and applied art, but a unique act of cultural diplomacy and an expression of deep respect for Russian culture and its enduring values. The fact that it was woven by Turkmen craftswomen lends the project a special symbolism. For us, this is an example of how culture unites peoples. The Russian literary tradition and the centuries-old art of Turkmen carpet weaving have come together in a single work, creating a space for mutual cultural dialogue,” Ogulgerek Durdyeva, founder of El Darak, told reporters.

El Darak specializes in the production of hand-woven carpets and, in collaboration with the National Museum of Turkmen Carpets, is restoring ancient weaving techniques.

The development of this sector is a top priority in the country. As emphasized by the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, carpet weaving is a rich layer of Turkmen spiritual culture and a brand recognized worldwide.

As a reminder, the Turkmen Carpet Festival is a national holiday and has been celebrated since 1992. The National Turkmen Carpet Museum, home to nearly two thousand rare pieces, is located in Ashgabat. It also houses the headquarters of the World Association of Connoisseurs of this Art. In December 2019, traditional Turkmen carpet weaving was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. /// 16 June 2026 (cross post from TDH, 15 Jun)