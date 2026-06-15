Where Time Slows Down: Türkiye’s Most Beautiful Villages for Slow Travel

As we move through 2026, slow travel has become more than a niche trend — it is now a defining travel philosophy. Shaped by the fast pace of city life, demanding schedules, and a growing desire for meaning over mileage, travellers are increasingly seeking calmer and more purposeful experiences. According to the European Travel Commission’s Outlook for 2026 Report, slow travel is gaining real momentum, rising from 22% in 2025 to 26% in 2026.

In this context, Türkiye’s villages have emerged as ideal slow-travel destinations — offering breathtaking landscapes, deep-rooted traditions, and the opportunity to experience a more genuine connection with local life. Nestled among the mountains and coastlines of Anatolia, these villages invite visitors to step away from the rush through authentic culture, farm-to-table cuisine, traditional crafts, and timeless architecture. Several have been recognised by UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages programme, affirming their commitment to sustainable, community-driven tourism. Here are some of Türkiye’s most rewarding villages for a timeless escape.

Barbaros: The Village of Hospitality and Scarecrows

Barbaros, named one of the “Best Tourism Villages 2025” by UN Tourism, is a peaceful 700-year-old village in Urla, İzmir, where time moves gently and visitors are drawn into the rhythms of authentic Aegean life. Guests can stay in lovingly preserved stone houses, wander cobbled streets lined with worn wooden shutters, and support local women artisans through handicraft shops and workshops.

The heart of Barbaros is its celebrated Çat Kapı (Knock Knock) tradition — a simple sign on a door that opens into a home-cooked Aegean meal, prepared with olive oil pressed nearby, backyard vegetables, and fresh herbs. Local favourites include katmer, a warm savoury pastry filled with handmade curd cheese, parsley, and onions. In spring, villagers harvest karabaşotu (a type of lavender), adding another sensory layer to the village’s character.

For those wishing to immerse themselves fully in village customs, the Oyuk (Scarecrow) Festival in September is a must. Handcrafted scarecrows paraded through the streets remain on permanent display year-round, turning Barbaros into a living open-air gallery. Just three kilometres away, the Urla Vineyard Route — home to Türkiye’s highest concentration of MICHELIN Guide restaurants — offers a refined gastronomic counterpoint to the village’s rustic charm. Barbaros makes a perfect base: quiet evenings in the village, culinary adventures by day.

Kale Üçağız and Ormana: From Coastal Gem to Mountain Retreat

In the heart of the Turkish Riviera, Antalya is home to two remarkable villages recognised by UN Tourism — each offering a completely different face of slow travel.

Kale Üçağız, also known as Castle Village, enchants with a blend of tranquillity, layered history, and adventure. Narrow streets lined with stone houses lead to family-run eateries, art workshops, and the medieval castle that gave the village its name. The surrounding turquoise waters invite boat tours, sea kayaking, and diving, while the village serves as a gateway to the renowned Lycian Way — one of the world’s great long-distance hiking trails. Nearby, the ancient city of Myra and the St. Nicholas Church in Demre — dedicated to the saint known worldwide as Santa Claus — add a rich cultural and spiritual dimension to any visit.

Ormana, in the İbradı district of the Taurus Mountains, is a hidden paradise unlike anywhere else in Türkiye. The village is celebrated for its extraordinary button houses — built entirely from local stone and cedar wood, without mortar, using techniques passed down through generations. Many of these remarkable structures now serve as boutique hotels, offering an immersive stay that is itself a piece of living heritage.

Ormana is also a destination for the senses: morel mushrooms, indigenous herbs, grapes, and grape molasses paired with local goat cheese from free-grazing livestock make for memorable farm-to-table dining. Traditional Gılamık silk weaving — unique to the village — makes an exquisite gift. Nearby, the Altınbeşik Cave houses Türkiye’s largest underground lake; the Eynif Plain is roamed by wild horses; and the ruins of Tol Han recall the ancient Silk Road routes that once passed through. Ormana is also featured in GoTürkiye’s top sustainable trips as one of the most compelling examples of vernacular architecture and sustainable rural tourism in the country.

Anıtlı: A Medieval Journey in Tur Abdin

Anıtlı — formerly known as “Hah” in the Syriac language — is a slow travel destination unlike any other. Located in the Midyat district of Mardin, in the culturally extraordinary Tur Abdin region, it offers a medieval atmosphere shaped by monasteries, honey-coloured stone architecture, and the living coexistence of Syriac Christian and Muslim communities across centuries.

The village is part of the “Late Antique and Medieval Churches and Monasteries of Midyat and its Surroundings (Tur Abdin)” on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. Nearby, Mor Gabriel Monastery — the oldest standing Syriac Orthodox monastery in the world, founded in 397 AD — is an unmissable site. In Anıtlı itself, the Virgin Mary Church offers an especially authentic stay experience, with liturgies and morning masses held regularly every 15 days.

The region’s gastronomy is equally captivating. Homemade Syriac wine, chickpea-based bread made with centuries-old techniques, Syriac börek, local pickles, and almond sweets are among the must-try specialities — reflecting a culinary heritage as layered as the architecture. Mardin’s food culture is gaining increasing recognition for its use of local spices, meat-fruit pairings, and artisan traditions.

Rural life can be experienced hands-on by milking sheep or joining local harvests. The region also comes alive through cultural events: the SineMardin International Film Festival, the Midyat International Culture and Art Festival, the Harire Grape Festival, and the Mardin Biennial each offer a vivid window into this rich, multi-layered cultural landscape. Visitors typically stay in the stone houses of Midyat, 20 km from Anıtlı, many of which have featured in popular Turkish television series — though the most atmospheric option remains an overnight stay in the village church complex itself. ///nCa, 15 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)