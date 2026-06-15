United Nations Games 2026 Officially Opened at the United Nations Headquarters – Turkmenistan Chairs UN Games Organizing Committee

On 12 June 2026, the Opening Ceremony of the United Nations Games 2026 was held in a virtual format, bringing together representatives of Member States, the United Nations Secretariat and specialized agencies.

The event marked the official launch of the third edition of the United Nations Games, an initiative established by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 78/325 at the initiative of Turkmenistan, recognizing the Games as a platform for sports diplomacy, development and peace.

The ceremony opened with remarks by H.E. Mr. Vepa Hajiyev, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Games Organizing Committee, who highlighted the growing role of sport in strengthening friendship, trust and mutual understanding among nations.

Participants were also addressed by Ms. Rosemarie McClean, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chief Executive of Pension Administration, who emphasized the importance of sport in promoting inclusion, well-being and solidarity across the United Nations community.

A special video presentation celebrated the achievements of the United Nations Games 2025, which brought together more than 800 athletes from over 100 countries and organizations in ten sporting disciplines.

The United Nations Games originated in 2024 when more than 300 athletes representing 85 countries and 18 organizations participated in the inaugural Games held in New York at the initiative of Turkmenistan. Since then, the Games have grown into one of the largest sports diplomacy initiatives within the United Nations community.

The 2026 edition will feature competitions in football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, pickleball, chess, running and yoga, providing opportunities for diplomats, international civil servants and their families to engage through sport and strengthen people-to-people connections.

The Closing and Awards Ceremony of the United Nations Games 2026 is scheduled to take place on 17 July 2026 at United Nations Headquarters in New York. /// nCa, 15 June 2026 (in cooperation with Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan at UN)