Turkmenistan Launched National Campaign to Strengthen Support for Exclusive Breastfeeding

Ashgabat, 15 June 2026 – The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the Charity Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and UNICEF have launched a national campaign to strengthen support for mothers to exclusively breastfeed their children during the first six months of life.

Running from May to August 2026, the campaign aims to improve access to credible breastfeeding information, expand counselling services, engage families and communities, and promote breastfeeding-friendly policies and workplaces. Partners include primary healthcare centres, the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan, national media, social media influencers, private-sector employers, and development partners.

The initiative comes in response to a decline in exclusive breastfeeding rates in Turkmenistan. According to the latest Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS). While Turkmenistan has achieved high rates of early breastfeeding initiation, recent data highlight challenges in sustaining exclusive breastfeeding. According to the latest Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), 84.7 per cent of newborns are breastfed within the first hour of life. However, the proportion of infants exclusively breastfed for the first six months declined from 56.5 per cent in 2019 to 35.5 per cent in 2024.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months provides all the nutrients a baby needs for healthy growth and development. It strengthens immunity, protects against common childhood illnesses, supports brain development, and contributes to improved health outcomes throughout life. Breastfeeding also benefits mothers and families by reducing healthcare costs and strengthening the bond between mother and child.

“A mother’s milk is a baby’s perfect food and a source of health and affection. Breast milk provides ideal nutrition, strengthens immunity, supports healthy growth and development, and protects against many diseases. Breastfeeding benefits not only children, but also mothers and families,” stated in the address of the Vice President of the Charity Fund, Oguljahan Atabayeva.

Research conducted by UNICEF in 2025 identified key barriers to continued breastfeeding, including limited access to counselling after discharge from maternity facilities, misinformation from online and informal sources, workplace pressures, and insufficient family support.

The campaign addresses these challenges through public awareness activities, training of healthcare workers and community lactation counsellors, family engagement initiatives, and advocacy for stronger protection of breastfeeding through legislation and workplace policies.

Campaign messages are already reaching families through social media and national television. Initial results show strong engagement, with campaign videos generating more than 15,000 views and extensive sharing of key messages online.

“Supporting breastfeeding is a shared responsibility,” said UNICEF Representative Jalpa Ratna. “Mothers need support not only from health professionals, but also from fathers, grandparents, communities and employers. By creating breastfeeding-friendly homes, health services and workplaces, we can help more women continue breastfeeding and ensure more children benefit from the healthiest start in life.”

The campaign will continue throughout the summer and culminate during World Breastfeeding Week, observed from 1–7 August 2026, with community outreach activities, engagement with employers, and a national roundtable to discuss breastfeeding practices, campaign results, and future actions to strengthen support for mothers across Turkmenistan.

By bringing together government institutions, healthcare professionals, communities, families and workplaces, the campaign aims to reverse the decline in exclusive breastfeeding and create an environment in which every mother is informed, supported and empowered to give her child the best possible start in life. ///nCa, 15 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)