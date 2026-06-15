Turkmen Delegation Visits Japan to Advance Political and Parliamentary Cooperation

A Turkmen delegation led by Ata Serdarov, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, paid a working visit to Japan from 10 to 12 June 2026 to discuss ways of expanding bilateral cooperation.

According to THP, the delegation held meetings with several senior Japanese officials, including Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso, Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki, Chairman of the Japan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Shinpei Matsushita, and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Eri Arfiya.

The discussions focused on the current state of Turkmen-Japanese relations and prospects for further cooperation. Both sides noted that regular high-level political dialogue has contributed to the steady expansion of bilateral ties across a broad range of sectors. Particular attention was given to high-level meetings held in Tokyo in 2025, which were described as providing fresh momentum for the partnership.

Parliamentary cooperation featured prominently in the talks. The participants praised the active role played by friendship groups established between the legislative bodies of the two countries, noting their contribution to cooperation in legislative affairs, culture, education, science, and other fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening links between their political parties. In this context, they discussed the possibility of establishing direct cooperation between the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, along with the creation of a formal mechanism for party-to-party interaction.

Among the proposals reviewed during the meetings were plans to further enhance parliamentary cooperation, including the organization of the “Central Asia + Japan” Parliamentary Dialogue Forum in Ashgabat in 2027, greater engagement among women parliamentarians, and measures to expand trade and economic ties.

Economic cooperation was identified as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship, with particular emphasis placed on joint projects in the oil and gas sector and the chemical industry.

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and deepening the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and Japan. /// nCa, 15 June 2026