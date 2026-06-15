The 13th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission was held in Ashgabat

On June 12, 2026, the 13th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. Representatives of domestic government agencies and business circles participated, as well as a visiting delegation led by Elisabeth Weissenböck, Director of the Foreign Economic Relations Department of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy, and Tourism of the Republic of Austria.

The agenda of the Commission’s latest meeting included issues related to the practical implementation of previously reached agreements, in particular, proposals put forward at previous meetings. The identification of new vectors for progressively developing interstate cooperation with an eye to the future was also a topic of keen discussion.

Having positively assessed the progress made in implementing the agreements reached, the meeting participants discussed the further expansion of business ties in a number of key areas. These included the implementation of innovative technologies in the industrial sector, energy, environmental projects and waste management, construction and transport infrastructure, the service sector, healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, and agricultural processing.

High-tech areas such as the green economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence were identified as particularly promising areas for cooperation. Growing interest in partnership is also evident in urban infrastructure development, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector.

At the same time, cultural dialogue is steadily strengthening. Hosting Viennese balls and concerts by the Turkmen-Austrian Symphony Orchestra “Galkynyş” in Ashgabat has become a good tradition. Developing contacts between research centers and educational institutions was also identified as a priority area of cooperation discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, Turkmenistan and Austria reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding their bilateral partnership across the entire spectrum.

Following the meeting, the corresponding Protocol was signed.

As part of the work of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission, bilateral negotiations were held between representatives of ministries and departments, as well as business circles of both countries. /// nCa, 15 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)