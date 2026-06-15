Inaugural session of Joint Turkmenistan-Slovakia Economic Cooperation Commission planned

Turkmenistan and Slovakia are preparing to deepen bilateral economic engagement through the establishment of a Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Preparations for the commission’s inaugural meeting were reviewed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Deputy Prime Minister Hojamyrat Geldimyradov reported that the necessary organizational work is underway.

The first meeting is expected to focus on cooperation in trade, energy, construction, transport, communications, information technology, agriculture, environmental protection, healthcare, education, culture, sports, and tourism.

President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding mutually beneficial ties with European countries, including Slovakia. He subsequently signed a resolution approving the Turkmen side of the commission and instructed relevant authorities to ensure effective preparations. /// nCa, 15 June 2026