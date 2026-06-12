Turkmenistan Showcases Investment Potential and Marks Independence Milestone in Türkiye’s Denizli

Turkmenistan strengthened its economic, academic and cultural engagement with Türkiye through a series of high-profile events in the western Turkish province of Denizli on 11 June 2026, bringing together business leaders, academics, public officials and students to explore new avenues of cooperation.

Organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye, the program featured a Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum, an international scientific conference dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, a photo exhibition, and a series of official meetings with regional authorities and academic leaders.

The events underscored the growing strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, following the recent 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission for Economic Cooperation held in Ashgabat, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, industry, energy, transport and agriculture.

Business Forum Highlights Investment Opportunities

The Turkmen-Turkish Business Forum was held at the premises of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Commodity Exchanges of Denizli, bringing together more than 100 Turkish business executives and representatives of the private sector.

The forum focused on presenting Turkmenistan’s investment climate and the opportunities available to foreign investors across key sectors of the economy.

Presentations highlighted Turkmenistan’s policy of developing international trade and economic partnerships based on mutual respect, equality and trust. Participants were informed about the country’s efforts to strengthen the private sector, attract foreign investment and create favorable conditions for international businesses.

Particular attention was given to Turkmenistan’s commitment to sustainable development and the implementation of environmentally friendly technologies across various sectors of the economy.

Discussions focused on several promising areas for Turkish investment, including:

Petrochemical industries;

Agriculture and agro-processing;

Transport and logistics;

Telecommunications;

Information and communication technologies.

Participants also viewed a presentation film showcasing Turkmenistan’s economic achievements and investment potential.

The choice of Denizli as a venue was particularly significant. The province is one of Türkiye’s leading industrial and export-oriented regions, known for its strong textile, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. Local business institutions represent thousands of enterprises engaged in international trade and industrial production.

Scientific Conference Celebrates Independence and Neutrality

On the same day, the Embassy of Turkmenistan and Pamukkale University jointly organized a scientific conference dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence and the national motto of 2026: “Independent, Permanently Neutral Turkmenistan – the Homeland of Purposeful Winged Horses.”

The conference was attended by the Rector of Pamukkale University, Prof. Dr. Mahmut Güngör, representatives of public organizations, members of the academic and cultural community, students and media representatives.

Speakers emphasized that the 2026 motto reflects the country’s enduring commitment to independence, permanent neutrality, peace and constructive international engagement.

Participants reviewed Turkmenistan’s achievements since independence and discussed the country’s international initiatives rooted in its neutral status. Particular attention was devoted to the future development of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in education, science, culture and economic affairs.

The academic discussions reflected the growing role of university-to-university partnerships in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting exchanges among younger generations.

Photo Exhibition Opens in Denizli

As part of the commemorative events, a photo exhibition was inaugurated in Denizli, highlighting Turkmenistan’s achievements and the significance of the 2026 national theme.

The exhibition provided visitors with visual insights into the country’s economic development, cultural heritage, international initiatives and modernization efforts.

Meetings with Regional Leaders

During his visit to Denizli, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Mekan Ishangulyev, held separate meetings with key regional officials, including:

Yavuz Selim Köşger, Governor of Denizli Province;

Bülent Nuri Çavuşoğlu, Mayor of Denizli Metropolitan Municipality;

Mahmut Güngör, Rector of Pamukkale University.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in education, culture, humanitarian affairs, trade and investment, while also exploring opportunities to strengthen the long-standing friendship between Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

The meetings reflected a shared interest in fostering direct links between Turkmen institutions and regional partners in Türkiye, particularly in areas where academic expertise, industrial capacity and commercial networks can contribute to mutually beneficial projects.

A Broader Context of Growing Partnership

The Denizli events form part of a broader expansion of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation across multiple sectors. Recent high-level engagements between the two countries have emphasized increasing bilateral trade, encouraging business-to-business contacts and promoting joint projects in infrastructure, energy, industry and logistics.

By combining economic outreach with academic and cultural diplomacy, the Denizli program demonstrated Turkmenistan’s continuing efforts to deepen its engagement with Türkiye not only through government channels but also through direct cooperation among businesses, universities and local communities. /// nCa, 12 June 2026