The UN General Assembly Adopts the Resolution “International Year of International Law, 2028” Initiated by Turkmenistan

On 24 July 2026, during the 106th plenary meeting of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Resolution entitled “Year of International Law, 2028”, initiated by Turkmenistan, was adopted by consensus.

The document was co-sponsored by 78 Member States, demonstrating broad international support for the initiative.

Introducing the Draft Resolution, the Turkmen side emphasized that, amid significant global transformations, strengthening respect for international law is an essential precondition for maintaining international peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and further advancing effective multilateral cooperation.

The adoption of the resolution constitutes another recognition by the international community of Turkmenistan’s consistent efforts to promote the rule of international law, strengthen the culture of peace and trust, and foster constructive multilateral cooperation within the framework of the United Nations. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 25 July 2026