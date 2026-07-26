Industrial Belt, Transport Hub and Supreme Council: Turkmenistan Proposes New Partnership Formats with Uzbekistan

On 24 July 2026, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At the beginning of the call, Berdimuhamedov congratulated the Uzbek leader on his 69th birthday, wishing him good health and continued success in serving his country.

Coordination at the UN and Preparations for Major International Events

Discussing bilateral relations, Berdimuhamedov highlighted the strong cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan within international organizations and thanked Tashkent for its consistent support of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy initiatives.

He noted that Turkmenistan will soon present its priorities for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to Berdimuhamedov, Ashgabat’s positions on key international issues are largely aligned with those of Uzbekistan, creating a solid foundation for continued mutual support of initiatives advanced within the United Nations.

The sides also discussed preparations for a series of major international summits and forums scheduled to take place in October at Turkmenistan’s Awaza National Tourist Zone. Berdimuhamedov emphasized Uzbekistan’s important role in organizing these events, describing them as an opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation and friendship.

New Proposals for Long-Term Economic Partnership

Praising the constructive political dialogue between the two countries, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov outlined several strategic initiatives aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation over the long term.

The first proposal is the creation of an industrial and technology belt, bringing together joint manufacturing facilities and high-tech centers capable of producing competitive export-oriented and knowledge-intensive products.

The second initiative envisions establishing a major transport and logistics hub along the Turkmen-Uzbek border. Positioned on the East-West transport corridor, the hub would serve as a key transit gateway linking Asian and European transport networks.

The National Leader also proposed creating a Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Supreme Council, a new high-level institutional mechanism designed to coordinate strategic bilateral projects and provide long-term direction for interstate cooperation.

In conclusion, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that these were only a few proposals for the further development of mutually beneficial partnership, expressing confidence that Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s ideas for strengthening bilateral ties—rooted in a brotherly attitude toward Turkmenistan and its people—are likewise oriented toward a long-term perspective. ///nCa, 26 July 2026