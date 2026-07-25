Turkmenistan Outlines Priority Positions for the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly

At the Friday (24 Jul) Cabinet of Ministers of meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov presented a report on the country’s Priority Positions for the upcoming 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The document outlines the key directions of the state’s foreign policy, chief among them the strengthening of universal peace and security and the promotion of preventive diplomacy.

Peace, Security, and New International Platforms

Within the framework of the upcoming session, Ashgabat plans to hold interstate consultations, under UN auspices, on the preparation of a Strategy for Universal Peace based on the principles of peace, security, and preventive diplomacy.

As a strategic initiative, Turkmenistan will propose declaring 2027–2037 the UN Decade of Dialogue and Preventive Diplomacy, and will propose establishing a Group of Friends of Multilateralism and Sovereign Equality of States.

Work will also continue on establishing a University of Peace and Neutrality; the next step will be consultations on opening an Academic Center for Peace, Neutrality, and Preventive Diplomacy under the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

In addition, the country will present another draft UN General Assembly resolution on the role of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

Digital Trust and Artificial Intelligence

In response to current global challenges, Turkmenistan will put forward an initiative to develop, under UN auspices, an International Code for the Peaceful Use of Artificial Intelligence in international relations and diplomacy. To discuss digital security and AI ethics, an expert dialogue is planned to be organized in Ashgabat with UN support.

Transport, Logistics, and Energy

Building on the resolution adopted at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on the “UN Decade of Sustainable Transport, 2026–2035,” Turkmenistan will continue work on creating a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity.

Other key economic initiatives include:

Further implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action (2024–2034) and the Awaza Political Declaration.

Establishment, under UN auspices, of an International Center for Sustainable Trade Logistics and Customs Cooperation in Turkmenistan.

Formation, under UN patronage, of a transregional transport corridor linking South and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea.

Consultations on preparations for a high-level forum on “Sustainable Energy for All.”

Environmental Agenda and Climate Resilience

On environmental matters, Turkmenistan will propose establishing the Ashgabat Climate Dialogue — a new multilateral institutional platform for advancing environmental initiatives. Particular emphasis will be placed on strengthening the climate resilience of regions affected by drought and water scarcity.

Humanitarian Dialogue and International Law

Turkmenistan will continue to actively support the Central Asian Women’s Dialogue and Youth Dialogue platforms, expanding cooperation with the UN Peacebuilding Commission and UN Women within the framework of the global “Women, Peace and Security” and “Youth, Peace and Security” agendas.

In the field of legal cooperation, as part of an initiative to declare 2028 the Year of International Law, Turkmenistan intends to host an international forum on the interconnection between international law, disarmament, neutrality, and sustainable development.

Strengthening Turkmenistan’s Position within UN Structures

During 2026–2028, Turkmenistan will continue its active work as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

At the same time, preparations are underway to advance Turkmenistan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the 2031–2032 term, to be put forward during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The official text of the Priority Positions will be sent to the UN Secretariat, circulated among UN member states, and published in the media.

Summing up the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to developing multilateral cooperation with the community of nations and to strengthening universal peace and security. Having approved the proposals presented, the head of state instructed Meredov to prepare for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly./// nCa, 25 July 2026