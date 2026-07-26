Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Test eTIR Shipments to Türkiye and Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have launched real-time data exchanges for freight vehicles transiting across the Caspian Sea, utilizing the international digital eTIR system. The new mechanism is designed to streamline customs clearance and boost efficiency along the transport corridor connecting Europe and Central Asia.

According to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, the data-sharing framework has been established between the customs authorities of both nations. Supported by the International Road Transport Union (IRU), a trial data exchange was successfully completed along two key routes: from Azerbaijan through Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan, and from Turkmenistan through Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

This initiative marks one of the first successful cases of direct digital cooperation between customs agencies along the Europe–Central Asia international transport corridor.

By enabling real-time electronic transmission of customs data, the eTIR system significantly reduces paperwork, minimizes administrative errors, speeds up border processing, and lowers transit costs—ultimately making the Turkmen and Azerbaijani transit corridors far more attractive to international carriers.

The rollout of this digital data exchange forms part of the broader project titled “Enhancing Regional Connectivity through Customs Digitalization and ‘Smart Customs’ Development,” which focuses on modernizing customs infrastructure and strengthening international transport and logistics networks. ///nCa, 26 July 2026