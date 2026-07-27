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Turkmenistan States Attacks on Ships in Caspian Sea Unacceptable

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has released the following statement:

“On 25 July 2026, the reports were published in the international mass media concerning the attack on a sea-going vessel in the waters of the Caspian Sea.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan declares about the inadmissibility of such actions.

As a Caspian littoral state and the country with a status of permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations, Turkmenistan underlines that the Caspian Sea is a sea of peace, harmony and good-neighborliness.”

///Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 27 July 2026

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