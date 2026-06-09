Meeting of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan

On June 8, 2026, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A. Gurbanov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan B. Usmanov, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in a high-level meeting to mark the 30th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political, diplomatic, trade and economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The interlocutors reviewed the progress of implementing the agreements reached following high-level visits and noted the important role of the current legal framework in the consistent development of the bilateral partnership.

An exchange of views took place on expanding cooperation within regional and international organizations of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support for initiatives that promote stability, security, and economic development in the region.

The parties noted the positive dynamics of Turkmen-Uzbek relations and confirmed their intention to maintain regular contacts to further develop their partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. /// nCa, 9 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)