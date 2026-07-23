Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan Announces Candidacy for Non-Permanent UN Security Council Seat (2031–2032)

Turkmenistan has put forward its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2031–2032, according to a statement released by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Turkmenistan’s nomination as a candidate for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2031–2032 is a natural reflection of the country’s consistent foreign policy based on the principles of permanent neutrality, peacemaking, preventive diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation. Over three decades of independence, Turkmenistan has forged a unique model of engagement with the UN, blending national interests with global goals for peace, security, and sustainable development.

Thirty Years of Internationally Recognized Neutrality

The cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s international standing is its status of permanent neutrality, recognized by the UN General Assembly on 12 December 1995 and subsequently reaffirmed twice by new General Assembly resolutions. Today, Turkmen neutrality serves not only as a constitutional foreign policy principle but also as an internationally recognized mechanism for strengthening regional and global security.

Under the leadership of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the policy of positive neutrality has gained new momentum, transforming into an active instrument of international diplomacy aimed at conflict prevention, fostering trust-based dialogue, strengthening international law, and advancing collective approaches to security.

It is due to Turkmenistan’s consistent policy that the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust, marking global recognition of the country’s contribution to strengthening global peace.

Strategic Partnership with the UN as the Foundation for Future Security Council Work

In recent years, relations between Turkmenistan and the United Nations have reached a qualitative new level. While cooperation was previously limited to traditional diplomatic interaction, today it represents a comprehensive strategic partnership model.

The new Turkmenistan–UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030 integrates issues of international security, human rights protection, sustainable economic growth, the climate agenda, digitalization, and the rule of international law.

This comprehensive model fully aligns with the modern understanding of security that is increasingly taking shape within the UN Security Council. Today, international security is viewed far beyond its military dimension, encompassing the resilience of state institutions, economic stability, social welfare, and effective international cooperation.

Practical Contribution of Turkmenistan to the Security Council’s Work

One of the most compelling arguments in favor of Turkmenistan’s candidacy is the country’s existing practical engagement with the UN Security Council.

In 2007, on the initiative and with the support of UN Security Council member states, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA)—the only UN entity of its kind in the world—was established in Ashgabat.

Hosting the Center in Turkmenistan stands as a testament to the international community’s high level of trust in the country’s policy of permanent neutrality.

Turkmenistan’s Initiatives to Enhance the International Security Architecture

In recent years, Turkmenistan has put forward a series of major initiatives directly aimed at bolstering the global security system.

Among the most significant proposals are:

The development of a Global Security Strategy under the auspices of the UN;

The initiative to declare 2028 the International Year of International Law;

The consistent promotion of the “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” concept.

All these initiatives align with the UN Security Council’s mission to prevent international conflicts and reinforce the system of collective security. ///nCa, 23 July 2026