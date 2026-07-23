Main Highlights of Galaxy Unpacked: All About Fold 8, Ultra, and Flip 8

Tamir Shakirov

On July 22, 2025, South Korean company Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event in London, where it presented its new models of foldable smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8.

The new devices significantly surpassed previous models, not only technically, but also in design. All smartphones run on One UI 9 and Android 17. All new models are protected against dust and moisture according to the IP48 standard.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Smarter, Thinner, Lighter, and Smaller

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has become not only smarter, but also thinner and lighter compared to the previous 7th generation, with a weight of 201 grams. Folded, it remains larger than the base Galaxy S26 model, but the body has become shorter than a regular smartphone, and unfolded, it turns into a small tablet. Despite the reduction in size, the smartphone received a larger battery capacity of 4,800 mAh (milliampere-hours, enough for a full day of active use).

The flagship features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor—one of the most powerful and fastest chips on the market, so the phone will not lag even in heavy games.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with two screens: the main (inner) 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and an outer 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X. For display and structural durability, a titanium alloy film and a titanium plate are used in the screen structure.

The number of camera modules in the base Fold 8 version has been reduced to 2. The main 200 MP camera module from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was moved to the Ultra version, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 uses a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera (so that more people or landscape fit into the frame), and 10 MP front cameras (on the outer and inner screens). The smartphone is presented in three colors: lavender, graphite, and cream.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra 8: Elegance and Innovation

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has a slight difference in body thickness compared to Fold 7: 8.9 and 4.1 mm versus last year’s 8.9 and 4.2 mm. The weight of the smartphone remained the same at 215 g. The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. The 8th generation Galaxy Z Fold received a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh.

The outer 6.5-inch display of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra received the characteristics of the inner display—Full HD+. The inner 8-inch screen received a foldable LTPO AMOLED 2X display supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate—this provides a very smooth picture and automatically conserves battery charge.

The camera module has not changed: there are also 3 cameras—a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto lens (for shooting distant objects without loss of quality). Support for HDR recording up to 8K and an improved night mode are introduced.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is presented in four colors: gray, beige, purple, and green.

Galaxy Z Flip 8: Versatility

Galaxy Z Flip 8 did not receive changes in body and display thickness: an outer Super AMOLED 4.1-inch display and an inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.9-inch display. Both screens have a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The outer screen has become a full-fledged workspace where you can launch applications, perform tasks using Gemini, and do many other actions without unfolding the smartphone.

The Exynos 2500 processor has been replaced by the Exynos 2600. The battery capacity of the 8th generation Galaxy Z Flip remained at 4,300 mAh. The smartphone has become 8 grams lighter at 180 g.

The camera module has not changed since the 6th generation of Z Flip: also 2 cameras—a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. Galaxy Z Flip 8 is presented in four colors: cream, graphite, pink, and mint.

Official Flagship Pricing