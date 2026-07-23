National Intersectoral Coordination Committee advances the implementation of the One Health approach in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 22 July 2026 – The fifth meeting of the National Intersectoral Coordination Committee (ICC) for the Implementation of the One Health Approach in Turkmenistan took place at UN Building in Ashgabat. The meeting was organized by WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan within the framework of the project, “Prevention, Preparedness, and Response to Pandemics within the Framework of the One Health Initiative in Central Asia, in Turkmenistan”.

The meeting gathered representatives from key national ministries and agencies, alongside the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) to review progress in implementing the One Health approach and to coordinate priorities for the second half of 2026.

The primary objectives of the meeting were to review progress made during the first half of 2026 in implementing the project in Turkmenistan and to discuss and plan priority actions for the remainder of the year to further strengthen national capacities and ensure the effective delivery of planned activities.

During the meeting, participants reviewed progress achieved in realization of the One Health approach and the project, “Prevention, Preparedness, and Response to Pandemics within the Framework of the One Health Initiative in Central Asia, in Turkmenistan”. Discussions focused on achievements, lessons learned and opportunities to further strengthen multisectoral coordination and collaboration in support of national pandemic prevention, preparedness and response efforts, including raising public awareness about the prevention of zoonotic infections, especially among children. Discussions also focused on mechanisms to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the project’s remaining components. Based on these discussions, members identified priority areas for action and agreed on a coordinated workplan for the second half of 2026.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, as well as other relevant national ministries and agencies.

The National Intersectoral Coordination Committee serves as a key platform for strengthening collaboration among sectors responsible for human, animal and environmental health. By fostering coordinated planning, information sharing and joint decision-making, the Committee supports the effective implementation of the One Health approach and contributes to strengthening Turkmenistan’s capacity to prevent, prepare for and respond to public health threats with epidemic and pandemic potential.

The meeting reaffirms the shared commitment of the Government of Turkmenistan, WHO, FAO and national partners to advancing the One Health approach as an essential framework for addressing complex health challenges and enhancing national and regional health security. ///nCa, 23 July 2026 (jn cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)