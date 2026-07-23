China’s NEW JCM Secures Major Contract to Service Turkmengaz Gas Turbines

Chinese company NEW JCM has announced securing a major contract in Turkmenistan for the technical maintenance of eight DG-90L2 gas turbines operated by the State Concern “Turkmengaz.”

The work will be carried out across two compressor stations under the “Dashoguzgazakdyrysh” (the “Dashoguzgazakdyrysh” Directorate is a major gas transportation enterprise of the State Concern “Turkmengaz,” located in the Dashoguz Province). The contract covers comprehensive equipment servicing and performance restoration. The company noted that this represents one of the largest gas turbine orders in NEW JCM’s history.

Gas turbines are utilized at compressor stations to maintain the necessary pressure for transporting natural gas through trunk pipelines. Regular maintenance ensures the reliability of the gas transportation system, reduces the risk of unscheduled downtime, and extends equipment service life.

According to NEW JCM, the contract was awarded following an international tender. The company stated that it offered the client a specialized maintenance program and conducted a series of technical consultations and presentations highlighting its manufacturing capabilities.

Simultaneously, NEW JCM also won a contract to service a 15 MW gas turbine for the Kazakh company ‘Aktobe Munai Mash Komplekt’. The company views both projects as a significant milestone in expanding its footprint across the Central Asian market.

To execute projects of this nature, NEW JCM recently established a dedicated Gas Turbine Business Unit. The company manufactures key components, supplies spare parts, and provides repair and full lifecycle maintenance services for equipment.

NEW JCM has been operating in the power engineering sector for over two decades. It develops and manufactures equipment for the oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, and other industries, while also advancing service projects in international markets, including the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. /// nCa, 23 July 2026