A high-level regional meeting was held in Ashgabat to mark the 30th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

On June 8, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a high-level regional meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

The event was attended by the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, and the heads of the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Opening the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan M. Byashimova emphasized that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has established a strong international norm prohibiting nuclear testing, strengthened the atmosphere of trust between states, and made an important contribution to ensuring global stability.

In her speech, M. Byashimova noted that Turkmenistan consistently supports international efforts aimed at strengthening global security, peace, and trust, and advocates for the further promotion of initiatives in the area of ​​disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

In turn, Dr. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for its unwavering commitment to the principles of peace, security, and multilateral cooperation. He noted the important role of Central Asian states in advancing the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda, emphasizing that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty remains one of the international community’s most important achievements on the path to a nuclear-weapon-free world.

In this context, Dr. R. Floyd noted the importance of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

The meeting participants emphasized the historical significance of the CTBT and its vital role in strengthening international peace and security. It was noted that over the past three decades, the Treaty has become a vital element of the international arms control architecture and has contributed to strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

During the event, an exchange of views took place on issues of further promoting the goals and principles of the CTBT, strengthening regional and international cooperation in the field of disarmament, and raising awareness among the international community of the importance of the Treaty’s early entry into force.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the interests of ensuring sustainable peace, security, and stability at the global and regional levels.

On June 8, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Dr. Robert Floyd.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the CTBTO, as well as current issues on the international agenda in the areas of disarmament, arms control, and non-proliferation.

Particular attention was paid to events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty’s opening for signature. The interlocutors emphasized the Treaty’s historical significance as one of the most important international instruments aimed at strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime and advancing the goals of general and complete disarmament.

The parties noted the importance of further strengthening international cooperation to ensure global peace, security, and sustainable development. In this context, they emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations and supporting the international community’s efforts to strengthen trust and security.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues of expanding practical cooperation between Turkmenistan and the CTBTO, including the training of national specialists, participation in specialized programs, and the development of expert cooperation.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing a constructive partnership and continuing regular dialogue on issues of common interest. /// nCa, 9 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)