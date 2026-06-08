Two Concerts, One Night, One City: İstanbul hosts more than 140.000 art lovers on the same night

Reflecting its growing prominence on the global stage, İstanbul hosted a series of major international cultural and sporting events in May 2026, all taking place within a ten-day period. The UEFA Europa League Final, which took place on May 20th, was an important international event, but İstanbul hosted 2 stadium concerts on May 30th; the opening concert of Kanye West’s European Tour at İstanbul’s Atatürk Olympics Stadium and a spectacular performance by legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli at İstanbul’s Beşiktaş Park Stadium attracted more than 140.000 art lovers from across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond.

Kanye West kicked off his highly anticipated European tour in İstanbul with his first-ever concert in Türkiye, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland and the Gulf region, while reaching millions more worldwide through a live broadcast on his official YouTube channel. The performance featured a specially curated setlist for the İstanbul show, along with a large-scale stage production and visual effects. With an audience of 118,000, the concert became one of the largest stadium music events, highlighting İstanbul’s capacity to host major international entertainment productions.

On the same evening, Andrea Bocelli performed in the city as part of his Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour, drawing an audience of 22,000. Together, the two concerts welcomed 140,000 music lovers to İstanbul in a single night.

İstanbul’s momentum as a global destination for culture and sports continues throughout 2026. Following this landmark night of music, the city will host a packed calendar of international events, including performances by Scorpions, Pet Shop Boys, Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Tom Odell, and Manowar in June; Gorillaz and Ricky Martin in July; and Black Coffee, LP, and The Black Keys in September.

Major sporting events will further strengthen İstanbul’s international appeal, including the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in August, the 2026 Women’s European Volleyball Championship in August and September, the Tour of İstanbul and L’Étape Türkiye by Tour de France in September, and the Presidential International Yacht Race from October to November.

İstanbul on the Global Map

Widely covered by international media, landmark events further strengthened İstanbul’s position as both a leading tourism destination and a growing hub for global sports, culture, and entertainment events.

The city’s ability to host multiple major events within a short period — while welcoming hundreds of thousands of international visitors — highlights the strength of its event infrastructure, global connectivity and hospitality offering.

As one of the most visited cities in the world and a bridge between Europe and Asia, İstanbul combines world-class venues, rich cultural heritage, and contemporary urban energy with the accessibility required for today’s major international events. Increasingly, events of this scale are introducing new audiences to the city, reinforcing its reputation as one of the world’s most compelling destinations. ///nCa, 8 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)