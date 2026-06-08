nCa Special Report – THE GREAT ENERGY REWIRING: How Geopolitical Friction is Reshaping Global Oil, Gas, and Fuel Connectivity

The big consultancies will publish their version of this story in six months. This one exists now — and it’s better argued.

The Great Energy Rewiring is a concise, analytically sharp account of why the global energy system is being structurally redesigned around resilience rather than efficiency, and what that means for infrastructure, trade routes, and geopolitical influence over the next decade.

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Here is the list of contents of this report: