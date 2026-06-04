Turkmenistan Delegation Participates in the Eurasian Civil Registrars Network Meeting

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, 4 June 2026 — A delegation from Turkmenistan participated in the meeting of the Network of Eurasian Civil Registrars, which took place from 2 to 4 June 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The event was jointly organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Government of Mongolia. The meeting brought together national civil registration specialists to advance progress toward universal legal identity.

The Network of Eurasian Civil Registrars was established with support from ESCAP and UNFPA to assist countries in the Eurasian region in achieving complete Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) coverage by 2029 through regular regional collaboration and knowledge-sharing. To formalize this technical exchange, two initial meetings of civil registrars from Eurasian countries were organized in 2025. The First Meeting was held in Ankara, Türkiye, in April 2025, focusing on common system improvements and operational vulnerabilities. The Second Meeting took place on the sidelines of regional CRVS ministerial platforms in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2025. At both sessions, participating member states recognized the value of the network as a permanent platform for strategic cooperation, leading ESCAP and UNFPA to assume secretariat functions for the network for the 2026–2027 period.

The primary objective of the 3rd meeting in Ulaanbaatar was to provide a professional forum to share country experiences and steps taken for improving CRVS, addressing data gaps, data protection, and cross-border registration challenges. The agenda was centered around three main pillars: assessing the state of CRVS digitization in Eurasia, tackling cybersecurity and data governance vulnerabilities, and identifying strategic priorities leading up to the end of the CRVS Decade in 2030. Additionally, the event featured targeted site visits to Mongolian registration authorities to facilitate practical knowledge transfer. ///nCa, 4 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)