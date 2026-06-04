Children in Turkmenistan engage in interactive climate learning ahead of World Environment Day

Ashgabat, 4 June 2026 — An interactive educational session brought together children, youth, and representatives of the United Nations and national partners in Turkmenistan to mark World Environment Day, celebrated annually on 5 June.

Organized by the United Nations in Turkmenistan jointly with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, with participation of ILO, UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA, and WHO, the event took place at the “Yashlyk” children’s camp in Gökdere and engaged 30 children aged 10–12 in a dynamic learning experience focused on climate change and environmental protection.

World Environment Day serves as the United Nations’ principal global platform for raising environmental awareness and encouraging action. In this context, the event aimed to enhance children’s understanding of climate change, its causes and consequences, and to inspire environmentally responsible behaviour from an early age.

The programme combined presentations and hands-on activities. Participants were introduced to the work of the United Nations in addressing climate change. A key highlight was the presentation and use of the “Climate Box”, an interactive educational toolkit developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to make climate learning accessible and engaging through games and practical exercises.

Working in teams, the children took part in interactive sessions using the Climate Box, where they explored topics such as climate change, sustainable development, and environmental protection in a fun and collaborative format. The activities also strengthened teamwork and communication skills among participants.

The event concluded with team presentations, interactive games, and an award ceremony recognizing the participants’ enthusiasm and engagement.

Through initiatives such as this, the United Nations in Turkmenistan continues to support efforts to promote environmental awareness, empower young people, and encourage collective action towards a more sustainable future.

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The “Climate Box” is a regional UNDP project aimed at promoting climate education in countries across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and South-East Asia. The interactive educational toolkit engages children and youth in learning about climate change and encourages them to take climate action. Originally developed as a national initiative, it has evolved into an international platform, available in multiple languages and adapted to local educational contexts.

The implementation of the regional project in Turkmenistan has been made possible with the support of the Government of Turkmenistan and partners, including the Russian Federation Trust Fund, which supports the development of climate education initiatives. ///nCa, 4 June 2026 (in cooperation with UN Turkmenistan)