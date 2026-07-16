Ashgabat to Host Turkmenistan’s People’s Council Meeting in September

The meeting of Turkmenistan’s highest representative body of state power, the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council), will take place in Ashgabat on 23 September 2026. The corresponding Resolution was signed by the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

A separate Resolution established the Organizing Committee to ensure the high-level organization and conduct of the Halk Maslahaty meeting.

The documents were signed during a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty, which focused on the preparations for celebrating the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence. The session addressed the preparation of festive events for the anniversary, the process for nominating citizens for state awards and honorary titles, as well as the coordination of government agencies ahead of the nationwide forum.

The Office of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, together with the Organizing Committee, will oversee preparations for the session, including the preparation of issues to be considered by the forum. Organizational preparations will be carried out in coordination with the Mejlis, the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant ministries and sectoral agencies, the administrations of the provinces and the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, as well as public associations. As part of the preparations, proposals and other submissions from citizens will be reviewed and registered. Draft documents will be discussed in advance at meetings of the Organizing Committee, which will also prepare the issues to be submitted for consideration by the forum.

Several cabinet members also delivered progress reports during the meeting.

DPM H. Geldimyradov reported on the implementation of the 2026 development programs. The identified priorities include job creation, social security, the deployment of digital technologies (using the example of Arkadag City), the modernization of industry (the fuel and energy complex, chemistry, and agriculture), and food security.

DPMs T. Atahallyev and N. Atagulyev reported on the promotion of Akhal-Teke horses. In 2026, which is observed under the motto “Independent Neutral Turkmenistan — the Homeland of Purposeful Heavenly Horses,” Turkmen riders successfully performed at international venues in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the Russian Federation (Tatarstan). A series of thematic exhibitions and conferences are scheduled to take place.

DPM and Minister of Foreign Affairs R. Meredov emphasized the importance of strengthening Turkmenistan’s status of neutrality on the international stage and integrating its core principles into all upcoming political events.

Secretary of the State Security Council and Minister of Defense B. Gundogdyev reported on the ongoing preparations for the festive military parade.

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people

Dear members of the Presidium of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan!

As is known, on 10 July of this year, an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan was held, at which the results of the work carried out in the independent Fatherland over the first six months of 2026 were summed up.

At the same time, during the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan gave relevant instructions regarding high-level preparations for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence and for the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

Dear people!

In September of this year, we will unite with the people and widely celebrate the holiday of the sacred independence of the Fatherland.

Our happy people celebrate the main holiday of our sovereign, permanently neutral Fatherland every year with special pride. Independence Day is a momentous event of immense significance for our independent country and united people.

In order to celebrate the Independence Day at a high level, the Law of Turkmenistan “On Approval of the Jubilee Medal of Turkmenistan “Türkmenistanyň Garaşsyzlygynyň 35 ýyllygyna bagyşlanyp geçirilen dabaraly harby ýörişe gatnaşyja” was recently adopted.

During the country’s independence celebrations, the next meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan will be held to review the achievements and milestones achieved, as well as the work accomplished in our independent state. Based on the demands of the times, we will discuss the important tasks facing us.

At today’s meeting, based on the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan,” the following documents will be adopted: convening a meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan; establishing an Organizing Committee to conduct the meeting at a high level; determining the date of the meeting; and approving the composition of the Organizing Committee.

We will discuss the events planned to mark the 35th anniversary of our sacred independence and the declaration of this year as “Independent, Neutral Turkmenistan – the Homeland of Purposeful Heavenly Horses.”

At the same time, let us consider the progress of the ongoing work on nominations for state awards and the conferment of honorary titles to our compatriots who have achieved success in their work.

Dear participants of the meeting!

In 2026, various events are being held at the national and international levels to glorify and popularize the famous Turkmen Akhal-Teke horses throughout the world.

Since the beginning of this year, our young equestrian athletes have participated in international festivals, forums, championships, and beauty contests dedicated to Akhal-Teke horses held in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other countries, demonstrating high professionalism.

Events related to horses and the art of horse breeding were organized in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Tatarstan. Meetings with horse breeders and specialists were held.

This year, the Galkynyş National Equestrian Games Group proudly represented Turkmen national equestrian art in Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Having successfully competed in equestrian events organized in Kazan (Republic of Tatarstan), the renowned riders took first place.

As you can see, a lot of significant work has been done in relation to our Akhal-Teke horses during the Year of the Horse.

Important events are also currently scheduled to take place to mark Turkmenistan’s Independence Day.

Dear participants of the meeting!

In preparation for the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, and in accordance with such fundamental documents as the Program “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for Socioeconomic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052” and the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for Socioeconomic Development of the Country in 2022–2028,” the relevant leaders must conduct effective work and analyze the measures planned for implementation in the coming year to maintain the stability of economic indicators, develop industries, invest in new production facilities, and further improve the standard of living of the population.

In this context, the key policy goals in this area are the creation of new jobs, improving health and increasing life expectancy, developing youth policy, and ensuring social security for the population.

At the same time, work should continue on introducing new methods of teaching and training specialists, developing the pharmaceutical industry, and modernizing industrial sectors, in particular the oil and gas, chemical, construction, energy, textile, and agricultural industries, including ensuring food security.

Strengthening the cohesion and unity of the people, ensuring the well-being and further expansion of the power of an independent, permanently neutral state are the primary goals and key objectives of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan. At the same time, the focus should be on broadly engaging the masses in the implementation of the country’s adopted programs and developing proposals.

In this regard, the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan should act in coordination with the deputies of the Mejlis and the Government of the country, promptly respond to the challenges dictated by modern times, and prepare proposals.

Dear participants of the meeting!

In accordance with Article 19 of the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan”, the Office of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, together with the Organizing Committee, must carry out the following work:

1. During the period of preparation for the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan and following its results, members of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, deputies, activists of political and public organizations, faculty of higher education institutions, and representatives of the media shall organize propaganda and explanatory events, speeches, and meetings about the historical, socio-political significance of the activities of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan;

2. Together with the Organizing Committee, on the basis of the plan, prepare for the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan;

3. Prepare issues for consideration by the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan and preliminarily discuss draft documents at meetings of the Organizing Committee;

4. In preparation for the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, carry out organizational and methodological guidance of the activities of the Halk Maslakhaty of the velayats, etraps and cities;

5. Conduct work on reviewing and registering proposals and other requests received from citizens;

6. Prepare a program for the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan;

7. Prepare the necessary materials related to coverage of the activities of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan in the media;

8. Organizational work on preparation for the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan shall be carried out in a coordinated manner jointly with the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the relevant ministries and industry departments, the administrations of the provinces, the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, and public associations;

9. The Mejlis of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with ministries and industry departments, political parties and public associations, through parliamentary diplomacy, shall continue to work on highlighting and promoting the peaceful domestic and foreign policy of the state in connection with the 35th anniversary of sacred independence;

10. In accordance with the President’s instructions, it is necessary to organize the awarding of state decorations and honorary titles to compatriots who have achieved significant labor success during the years of independence and who enjoy great honor and respect among the people. Properly implement the nomination of worthy individuals and ensure that this work is properly formalized.

Dear members of the Presidium of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan! Dear participants of the meeting!

The Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan faces major tasks in the country’s development in the future.

The Halk Maslakhaty, continuing its joint work with the Mejlis, the Government of Turkmenistan, and public associations, must carry out productive activities for the further comprehensive development of our Fatherland.

Dear people!

One of the main tasks is to carry out effective work aimed at the successful implementation of adopted programs for the further socio-economic development of the country and the consistent democratization of society.

In order to successfully continue the policy of transformation in various areas in the future, we must work on new proposals.

Our main goal is to ensure a prosperous life for the country’s population and create a comfortable living environment for every person.

Dear participants of the meeting!

We are thus officially launching the work to organize a high-level meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan. I am confident that each of you will make a worthy contribution to the successful completion of this important socio-political event.

I wish everyone good health, family well-being, and success in their endeavors! ///nCa, 16 July 2026