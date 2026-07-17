Belarusian Businesses Explore Opportunities to Expand Exports to Turkmenistan

Representatives of around 30 companies from Belarus’ real sector met to discuss practical strategies for entering the Turkmen market and building successful partnerships with local businesses. The discussions took place during a business breakfast with Yuri Dmitrichkov, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan, according to the Brest branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI).

Organized for BelCCI members, the event aimed to help Belarusian companies diversify their export markets and strengthen their presence in Turkmenistan.

Participants received an up-to-date overview of Turkmenistan’s market conditions and had the opportunity to raise specific questions during one-on-one consultations.

Belarusian manufacturers expressed interest in expanding exports across a wide range of products, including furniture, canned fruit and vegetable products, confectionery, beverages, glass products, animal feed, and livestock equipment. The discussions also covered the export potential of Belarusian agricultural machinery, as well as engineering design and transport logistics services.

A significant part of the meeting focused on the practical aspects of doing business with Turkmenistan, including customs procedures, non-tariff regulations, logistics, payment mechanisms, and public procurement. Dmitrichkov also highlighted the importance of understanding Turkmenistan’s business culture, local traditions, legal framework, and commercial practices, noting that familiarity with these factors is often essential for the success of international business projects.

Participants welcomed the interactive format of the event and emphasized the value of direct dialogue with a representative of the Belarusian embassy’s economic section in Turkmenistan.///nCa, 17 July 2026