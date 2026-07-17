Speech by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, at the Turkmen-Georgian Business Forum

Distinguished Mr. Prime Minister! Esteemed forum participants!

This forum is designed to foster the development of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Speaking of Turkmenistan’s economic development, I would like to note that at the beginning of 2026, our country approved an Investment Program. Its primary goal is to sustain our annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at 6.3 percent.

Across our key industries, the continued development of the fuel and energy complex remains a top priority. Turkmenistan has commenced the fourth phase of commercial development at the Galkynysh gas field, which is one of the largest in the world.

The development of hydrocarbon resources in the Caspian Sea also remains a key focus. In this regard, we are consistently expanding our strategic partnership with foreign oil and gas companies.

In the processing of hydrocarbon resources, new facilities have been put into operation. Currently, finished liquid petroleum products are steadily exported to countries in Asia and Europe.

By building plants that produce mineral fertilizers, polymers, and other chemical products highly sought after on global markets, Turkmenistan has achieved rapid industrial growth in the gas-to-chemicals sector.

The private sector of our economy is also developing dynamically. In recent years, we have established large-scale production of construction materials, metal and plastic products, cables, and electrical equipment.

The annual output of finished textile products in Turkmenistan exceeds 130,000 tons, with approximately 80 percent of the total volume being exported.

Driven by investment and private sector growth, the agricultural sector is also boosting its export potential. Today, Turkmenistan has become a major supplier of organic, eco-friendly food products.

Esteemed forum participants!

Vast opportunities exist for developing transport, logistics, communications, infrastructure, and the utilization of maritime terminals. Private enterprise should be actively engaged in establishing supporting infrastructure systems and leveraging unique opportunities for the transit of goods and services.

We are conducting negotiations on establishing a Turkmen cargo terminal on the Georgian coast of the Black Sea. I believe that the business communities of both countries should take an active part in implementing this project, putting public-private partnership into practice through concrete action.

Turkmenistan is also highly interested in Georgia’s experience in developing tourism and the service sector.

We view this forum as the beginning of a consistent, well-thought-out, and practical dialogue between the entrepreneurs of our nations. We envision such events being held on a regular basis in both Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Esteemed forum participants!

I wish you productive cooperation and a fruitful exchange of useful ideas and experience!

///State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH), 16 July 2026