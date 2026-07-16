The Caspian Is Everyone’s Responsibility

Tariq Saeedi

The Middle Corridor — the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route linking western China to Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye — has, in the space of a few years, gone from a niche alternative to a genuine fixture of Eurasian trade planning.

Container volumes have climbed sharply since 2022, new vessels are being ordered, ports are expanding, and diplomatic attention from Brussels to Beijing has followed the cargo. This is, by any reasonable measure, a success story still being written.

But the corridor’s most celebrated feature — the sea that gives it its name and its speed advantage over longer maritime routes — is quietly shrinking beneath it. And unlike the political rivalries and infrastructure bottlenecks that usually dominate discussion of the route, this is a problem that cannot be solved by any single government acting alone, however well-resourced or well-intentioned.

A sea in retreat

The numbers are no longer a matter of scientific speculation; they are operational reality. The Caspian’s level has fallen by roughly two meters since the mid-1990s, with the pace of decline accelerating rather than slowing in recent years — recent estimates put the annual drop at 20 to 30 centimeters, faster than at almost any point in the instrumental record. Some long-range projections, if current trends hold, put a further fall of several meters within this century within the realm of possibility.

This is not an abstract environmental statistic. It is already showing up in ship manifests and freight schedules. Port operators on the eastern shore have had to cut vessel loading capacity to keep ships from grounding in narrowing channels. On the western shore, ferries and rail-wagon transport connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have seen double-digit percentage declines in throughput, attributed directly to vessels being unable to load or maneuver at their previous drafts. For a corridor whose entire value proposition rests on speed and reliability relative to longer sea routes, a slow-motion loss of navigable depth is a structural threat, not a footnote.

No single villain, and that is precisely the point

It would be convenient — and misleading — to lay this at the feet of any one country or industry. The causes are genuinely distributed. The Volga River supplies the overwhelming majority of the Caspian’s freshwater inflow, and decades of upstream damming and water management have reduced that inflow considerably.

Regional warming, running well above the global average rate, has intensified evaporation across the basin. And some of the very dredging undertaken to keep ports operational has, by disturbing shallow feeding and breeding grounds, arguably worsened the sea’s retreat in places rather than merely responding to it.

No littoral government caused this alone, and no littoral government can fix it alone. That is the argument for treating the Caspian’s health not as a matter of sovereign ownership but of shared custodianship — a distinction with real consequences for how the response should be organized and funded.

Everyone who profits should have a hand in the upkeep

The commercial geography of the Middle Corridor is narrower than the Caspian’s full political geography. Iran and Russia, whatever their standing as littoral states in other contexts, sit outside the corridor’s operative commercial architecture. The three states whose ports and rail links actually carry the corridor’s cargo — Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan — are the ones bearing the immediate operational cost of a shallowing sea.

But they are far from the only ones benefiting from the corridor’s existence. Chinese exporters gain a faster route to European markets. European importers gain diversification away from routes vulnerable to disruption elsewhere. Shipping lines, freight forwarders, and manufacturers on both ends of the route are all, in effect, renting the use of a shrinking sea without yet being asked to contribute to its upkeep.

There is nothing radical in suggesting that this should change.

Infrastructure users everywhere are asked to contribute to the infrastructure they rely on — through tariffs, co-investment, or in-kind technical support. The Caspian is no different in principle, only in the fact that its “infrastructure” happens to be a living body of water rather than a railway or a road. A modest, proportionate mechanism — whether channeled through existing multilateral development financing, corridor-specific investment funds, or direct technical partnerships between corridor beneficiary states and the three commercial littoral states — would spread the cost of stewardship to match where the benefit actually falls. This is not a demand made of any one capital; it is an invitation extended to all of them.

Seeing ahead, rather than reacting after the fact

Encouragingly, the groundwork for a more coordinated scientific response already exists, even if it remains underpowered. The Caspian’s littoral states have begun meeting specifically on the sea’s ecological future, and a joint expert group bringing together scientific institutions from across the basin has been announced to advance shared research. Dozens of forecasting models already exist for the Caspian’s water balance, produced by research institutions across the region and beyond.

What is missing is not science but sustained investment in turning that science into an operational early-warning capacity — one resourced well enough to give port authorities, shipping lines, and governments genuine lead time before the next sharp fluctuation, rather than leaving them to discover it in reduced cargo manifests.

Corridor beneficiary states and companies have both the resources and the direct interest to help fund such a capacity, alongside the three commercial littoral states who would host and operate it. This, too, is a natural point of shared stakeholdership rather than obligation imposed on any single party.

What a meter of depth actually costs

The relationship between a port’s available depth and the cargo a vessel can safely carry is not speculative; it is a matter of basic naval architecture, calculated for every vessel through what mariners call “tonnes per centimeter” — the cargo weight that must be added or removed for every centimeter of draft gained or lost.

Applied to the vessel classes that actually operate on the Caspian — smaller feeder container ships, Ro-Pax ferries, and product tankers rather than the ocean-going giants of global trade — even a modest reduction in available depth translates into a proportionally large cut in usable cargo capacity, precisely because these vessels operate with less margin to begin with.

The real-world evidence is already visible in the double-digit capacity reductions reported on Caspian ferry and rail-wagon routes over just the past few years. A rigorous, port-by-port accounting of this relationship — for Baku, for Aktau and Kuryk, for Turkmenbashy — would give planners and investors a concrete, defensible basis for weighing the cost of inaction against the cost of coordinated dredging, fleet redesign, or channel management.

Political convenience and commercial viability need not compete

Much of the recent commentary on the Middle Corridor treats it primarily as a geopolitical asset — a lever in the contest for influence across Eurasia. That framing is understandable, but it risks obscuring a simpler truth: a corridor that cannot physically carry cargo is worth nothing to anyone, regardless of who claims influence over it. Commercial viability and political convenience, properly understood, point in the same direction here. Neither is served by a shallowing sea.

Nor, ultimately, is the region’s ecology.

The Caspian is not merely a shipping lane that happens to hold water; it is the largest enclosed body of water on Earth, home to species and ecosystems found nowhere else, and a source of livelihood for millions who never load a container in their lives. Treating its health as inseparable from the corridor’s health is not sentimentality — it is the only durable basis on which either can be sustained.

The Middle Corridor does not belong to Kazakhstan, or to Azerbaijan, or to Turkmenistan, or to any of the distant capitals and companies whose cargo it carries. It belongs, in the only sense that matters for its survival, to all of them together — and so, increasingly, does the sea beneath it. /// nCa, 16 July 2026