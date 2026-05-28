Meetings in New York: Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Holds Talks with Colleagues from Germany and Cuba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate in New York. The main topics of discussion included strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic partnerships, and promoting global peace initiatives.

Berlin and Ashgabat: Focus on the “Central Asia – Germany” Format

On 26 May 2026, Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Gunther Krichbaum.

The sides discussed in detail political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. Joint efforts within the United Nations framework were a key focus of the meeting.

The Turkmen side highlighted the position voiced during the UN Security Council debate on behalf of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development. The importance of preventive diplomacy and trust-based dialogue was particularly emphasized.

In the economic segment, the diplomats noted the steady pace of partnership with German businesses and expressed mutual interest in long-term projects. Furthermore, the sides stressed the importance of human capital development and academic exchanges, calling the “Central Asia – Germany” format a crucial platform for strengthening regional stability and promoting joint initiatives.

Turkmenistan and Cuba: New Vectors in Healthcare and Tourism

The following day, 27 May 2026, Rashid Meredov held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

The heads of the foreign ministries thoroughly analyzed the current state of bilateral relations and outlined concrete steps for their vitalization. The most promising areas for diversifying ties include healthcare and medicine; agriculture; sports and tourism.

Special emphasis during the conversation was placed on the need to boost contacts between the business communities of Turkmenistan and Cuba. To this end, the ministers agreed to consider organizing joint economic events and expanding the legal framework, which will serve as a foundation for the growth of mutual trade.

The outcome of the meetings in New York confirmed the consistency of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy course aimed at building balanced, friendly, and mutually beneficial relations with both European partners and countries of the Latin American region. ///nCa, 28 May 2026