President of Turkmenistan discussed agricultural cooperation with head of French company IGN FI

On 28 September 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Olivier Deloumeau, Chairman of the Board of the company IGN FI (France), who visits Ashgabat to participate in Independence Day celebrations.

During the meeting, Deloumeau, visiting Turkmenistan for the first time, expressed admiration for Ashgabat’s beauty and the rich cultural heritage of the Turkmen people. He also commended the country’s rapid socio-economic progress.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that advancing the agricultural sector is a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s state policy, aimed at ensuring food security and enhancing public welfare. The country is focused on modernizing its agro-industrial complex, improving land reclamation, and integrating innovative technologies and digital solutions into agriculture.

Highlighting Turkmenistan’s openness to mutually beneficial partnerships with leading global companies, the President stressed IGN FI’s expertise in advanced technologies.

As it was emphasized, the digitalization of the industry opens up new opportunities for sustainable agriculture, creates conditions for the introduction of innovative practices such as precision farming and sustainable methods of agronomy. In this regard, noting that there are good prospects for cooperation,

Berdimuhamedov confirmed the country’s readiness to consider specific proposals from the company for further development of the partnership.

Olivier Deloumeau, in turn, expressed his company’s interest in participating in joint projects aimed at developing Turkmen agriculture.

IGN FI (Ingenierie Geographique Numerique Francaise a L’International), headquartered in Paris, is known worldwide in the field of geographic information. Since its founding in 1986, IGN FI has established itself as a leader in the field of geomatic projects. IGN FI is part of the GEOFIT Group and offers services in such areas geodesy, metrology, cartography / national spatial data infrastructure, databases, geographic information systems (GIS), themed portals, land management information systems, etc. ///nCa, 29 September 2025