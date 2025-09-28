Ankara’s tallest buildings were painted in the colors of the Turkmen flag to commemorate the 34th anniversary of Independence

On September 27, 2025, Ankara’s tallest buildings, the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Türkiye, were painted in the colors of the Turkmen national flag to commemorate the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

The spectacular illumination transformed the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Türkiye into a radiant red and green flag featuring Turkmen patterns and a crescent moon with five stars. At 140 meters tall, the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Türkiye is one of the tallest buildings in Ankara and the business center of the Republic of Türkiye.

This gesture is a symbol of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.///nCa, 28 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)