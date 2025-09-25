Presidents of Turkmenistan and Portugal Highlight Great Potential for Developing Cooperation

During a working visit to the United States of America, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, according to TDH.

It was noted that Turkmenistan and Portugal are bound by friendly relations based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. In this context, the sides stressed that both countries have significant potential for developing and strengthening this cooperation.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan and Portugal consistently support each other’s constructive international initiatives and co-sponsor them within the framework of the United Nations.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to participate in the International Forum for Peace and Trust, which will take place on 12 December in Ashgabat.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, the President of Portugal noted that Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping foreign policy, based on positive neutrality, enjoys broad global support and enhances the country’s international standing as a responsible participant in global dialogue. ///nCa, 25 September 2025