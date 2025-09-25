Meeting Between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Switzerland held in the United States

During his working visit to the USA, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, TDH reports.

It was noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the Swiss Confederation are steadily expanding on the basis of mutual understanding, respect, and friendly dialogue.

On the international stage, Turkmenistan and Switzerland adhere to the principles of neutrality. This shared approach serves as a solid foundation for strengthening cooperation at the global level and for promoting peace and stability.

The sides exchanged views on the development of partnership in the fields of trade and investment. Among the promising areas of cooperation, they identified finance, the pharmaceutical industry, and green energy.

An integral part of bilateral relations is cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which plays an important role in bringing the two friendly nations closer together.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov invited Karin Keller-Sutter to participate in the International Forum scheduled for December, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, the President of Switzerland highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality and its concrete initiatives aimed at expanding international dialogue and fostering humanitarian cooperation. ///nCa, 25 September 2025