About 120,000 Documents Processed Through the Single Window System in Turkmenistan

From January to August 2025, approximately 120,000 documents were processed in electronic format through the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” system, according to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

Reportedly, in 2024, around 100,000 permits and authorizing documents were processed through this system.

The Single Window project was implemented by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Currently, the system integrates 19 ministries and 24 sectoral administrative agencies into a unified digital platform. As a result, the time required to complete necessary procedures has been significantly reduced, costs have been lowered, and the transparency of provided services has increased.

In September 2025, independent international experts conducted a final evaluation of the system. The analysis confirmed that the implementation of the Single Window system represents an important step toward accelerating foreign economic relations and facilitating interaction between the government and the business community.

It was also confirmed that the system’s main objectives are closely aligned with Turkmenistan’s process of accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Experts further noted that the introduction of this system has enhanced interagency cooperation and created new opportunities for the transition to digital government administration. ///nCa, 24 September 2025