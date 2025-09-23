Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Expansion of Strategic Partnership

On 22 September 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, at the beginning of the conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, wishing him good health, well-being, and peace and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people.

The sides discussed current issues related to the further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership.

Special attention was given to economic initiatives, including increasing mutual trade turnover and promoting joint projects in industry and energy. Among the priority topics was the completion of the construction of the “Shavat-Dashoguz” cross-border trade zone.

The presidents also outlined plans to hold a Regional Forum, as well as exhibitions and Turkmenistan’s Days of Culture and Cinema in Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 23 September 2025