President of Korea Calls Turkmenistan a Key Partner in Central Asia

President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung sent a congratulatory message to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his 44th birthday. In his message, the South Korean leader highlighted Turkmenistan’s special role as a key partner of the Republic of Korea in Central Asia and expressed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Lee Jae Myung noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan have steadily strengthened their partnership. He added that since 2008, cooperation between the two countries has reached a qualitatively new level, becoming mutually beneficial.

The President of Korea asked President Berdimuhamedov to pay special attention to Korean businesses.

“In particular, I sincerely ask you to give special consideration to ensuring that Korean companies seeking to expand their presence in Turkmenistan have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the development of your country’s economy and the strengthening of bilateral ties,” the message reads.

Lee Jae Myung further stated that he looks forward to personally meeting President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in 2026 during the Korea–Central Asia Summit, where the two sides will be able to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. ///nCa, 22 September 2025