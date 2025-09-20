UNFPA Provides Technical Support to Enhance the Skills of Specialists in Treating Oncological Diseases in Women

Ashgabat, September 19, 2025 – From September 16 to 18, 2025, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan held a training to enhance national capacity in conducting chemotherapy for the treatment of oncological diseases in women. The training was conducted by UNFPA International Consultant, Dr. Bruce Hough.

During the training, chemotherapists and onco-gynecologists from Ashgabat and all regions of the country mastered modern approaches to treating cervical and breast cancer, as well as other types of cancer. Participants studied current recommendations and the status of treatment for cervical and breast cancer, including immunohistochemistry and gene profiling, as well as approaches to treating other cancers, including prostate cancer, lymphoma, and colon cancer.

These events are part of UNFPA’s long-standing cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan, aimed at strengthening the national healthcare system and enhancing the qualifications of medical professionals in the field of reproductive health.

Dr. Bruce Oliver Hough is an American oncologist with over ten years of practical experience. He possesses extensive knowledge and applies a multidisciplinary approach, using the most modern technologies and principles of evidence-based medicine. Dr. Hough received his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine and completed his fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Pittsburgh. In his practice, he has a special interest in the treatment of clinical breast cancer. ///nCa, 20 September 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)