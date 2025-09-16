Turkmenistan and Russia Hold Consultations on Information Security

On 16 September 2025, Turkmen-Russian inter-ministerial consultations on international information security (IIS) were held in Moscow.

The meeting was organized as part of the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2025–2026, signed in June of this year.

The agenda of the consultations covered a wide range of issues related to bilateral and regional cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation in ensuring IIS. The importance of coordinating the countries’ approaches on relevant global and regional platforms was emphasized. Particular attention was given to issues concerning artificial intelligence.

***

On the same day, the Turkmenistan delegation participated in the 19th International Forum “Partnership of State, Business, and Civil Society in Ensuring International Information Security,” held at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The forum is conducted in the format of a plenary session and four thematic sections. During the event, leading global experts exchange views on key issues in the field of information security and share their experiences.

The forum will continue its work until September 18. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 16 September 2025