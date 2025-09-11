Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Meets with UN Representatives – Focus on UN’s 80th Anniversary and General Assembly Session

On 10 September 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, held meetings with Dmitry Shlapachenko, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, and Kaha Imnadze, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA). These meetings underscored Turkmenistan’s active role in global and regional cooperation, particularly in the context of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which commenced in New York on 9 September 2025.

During discussions with Dmitry Shlapachenko, Minister Meredov addressed key areas of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies.

The significance of the 80th UN General Assembly session was highlighted as a critical international platform for addressing pressing global issues.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the upcoming session of the Strategic Advisory Council “Turkmenistan-UN,” which will further strengthen bilateral ties.

In anticipation of the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding, Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to support planned events in the country.

On the same day, Rashid Meredov met with Kaha Imnadze, Head of the UNRCCA. The talks focused on Turkmenistan’s Priority Positions for the 80th UN General Assembly session, many of which align with the UNRCCA’s mandate for preventive diplomacy in Central Asia.

Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to actively engaging with the UNRCCA to implement these priorities.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly began on 9 September 2025, under the theme “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” The high-level week, during which dozens of world leaders will gather in New York, is scheduled for 26–30 September 2025. ///nCa, 11 September 2025