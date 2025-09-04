On 3 September 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov wrapped up his working visit to China and returned to Ashgabat.

On last of the visit, he joined global leaders in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The grand ceremony marked a significant moment of reflection on peace and global cooperation.

The event brought together leaders from 26 nations, including Russia, Türkiye, Iran, North Korea Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

During his visit, President of Turkmenistan participated in a high-level meeting in the SCO+ format.

Bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping covered a broad range of topics, focusing on strengthening Turkmenistan-China relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation. Additionally, President Berdimuhamedov met with the First Vice Premier of China’s State Council to discuss expanding collaboration in trade, economy, transport, logistics, culture, humanitarian efforts, and high technology.

The visit yielded several significant bilateral agreements, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

“Turkmenistan and China, as strategic partners, demonstrate a commitment to peace and sustainable development. Their cooperation, rooted in mutual respect and equality, aims to foster prosperity not only for both nations but for the entire region. This is vividly reflected in their foreign policies, joint projects, and active engagement within major international and regional organizations”, TDH report stresses.

Economic collaboration remains a cornerstone of Turkmenistan-China relations, with key projects in energy, transport, and infrastructure driving national development and regional stability. Cultural and humanitarian ties also play a vital role in deepening bilateral relations.

The strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China stands as a model of effective dialogue, grounded in principles of peace, mutual understanding, and sustainable development. ///nCa, 4 September 2025