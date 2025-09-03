Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2025 to Take Place at Avaza Conference Center



The Organizing Committee of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2025 (TIF 2025) announces an important update: the event will be held on September 18–19 at the modern Conference Center in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, on the Caspian coast.

The choice of this new venue reflects Turkmenistan’s commitment to combining a high-level business agenda with opportunities for informal networking in an inspiring environment. The Conference Center’s advanced infrastructure and the comfort of Avaza’s resort facilities create optimal conditions for delegates’ productive work.

Exclusive privileges for delegates:

Charter flight Ashgabat → Turkmenbashi (Avaza): departure on September 17 at 17:00

Charter flight Turkmenbashi (Avaza) → Ashgabat: departure on September 19 at 22:00

Ground transfers by modern, comfortable buses between the airport, hotels, and the forum venue.

Accommodation in Avaza’s leading hotels, including “Berkara”, “Khazyna” and others.

Note: Charter flight seats are limited and will be allocated to confirmed delegates on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment and booking details will be provided after registration.

Delegate registration has been extended until September 10, 2025 (inclusive) and is available via the following link: https://web-eur.cvent.com/event/2a7f2a10-d517-4d06-bc02-9a80f6a2372d/register.

About TIF 2025

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2025 is the country’s flagship economic event, organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Congress. The forum brings together leading investors, business leaders, and experts to discuss strategic areas of economic development and international cooperation.

Contacts:

contact@turkmencongress.com | +993 71 87 18 14