Belgium-based journalist comments on Neutrality of Turkmenistan Avrupa TV channel

Derya Soysal, a journalist based in Brussels and affiliated with several media outlets including EU Reporter and Bruxelles Korner has commented on the Neutrlaity of Turkmenistan during a recent programme at the Avrupa TV channel.

Responding to a question by Hüseyin Dönmez, the moderator at the Kanal Avrupa, she said:

Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality is a foundation of the country; it is part of its identity. Since December 12, 1995, they have held permanent neutrality status, which has been recognized by the UN. Permanent neutrality is a choice for the country, not a forced obligation.

The goal of Turkmenistan is not to divide countries into “friendly” and “unfriendly” ones, but rather to develop diplomatic relations with all and maintain dialogue with everyone. However, that doesn’t mean they remain silent on every issue. Turkmenistan supports peace and tries to prevent war. That’s why they have an understanding of preventive dialogue.

In fact, in Ashgabat, there’s the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA). Turkmenistan supports peace both in Central Asia and worldwide.

To give brief examples: they provided humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, played a mediating role during the Tajik civil war, and offered humanitarian aid for Palestine and Ukraine.

Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status does not mean staying silent. It means they don’t want to join any military bloc and aim to support peace. That’s why they declared this year the Year of Peace and Trust.

Today, while some blocs and countries spread war propaganda, we need countries that support peace — like Turkmenistan.

That’s why I love Turkmenistan so much. This spirit of peace is deeply ingrained in the people of Turkmenistan. I feel safe in Turkmenistan.

Derya Soysal is also a researcher of relations between the European Union and Central Asia, as well as an expert in the field of environmental management. /// nCa, 6 May 2025