TEIF 2025: Strategic Investments in Turkmenistan by the Islamic Development Bank

At TEIF 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Alibek Kazangapov, Project Management Specialist at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Regional Hub in Almaty, Kazakhstan, highlighted the IsDB’s strategic investments in Turkmenistan, underscoring the bank’s commitment to fostering socio-economic development in the region.

Since 1994, the IsDB has approved over US$ 1.4 billion for 33 projects in Turkmenistan, focusing on critical sectors such as energy, transport, information and communications technology (ICT), and healthcare.

The IsDB, a multilateral financial institution, serves 57 member countries and Muslim communities in non-member countries, promoting inclusive economic growth and sustainable development. In Central Asia, the bank plays a pivotal role in mobilizing resources, enhancing trade, and supporting infrastructure projects that drive long-term prosperity. Turkmenistan, as a key partner, has benefited significantly from the IsDB’s targeted investments.

The IsDB’s portfolio in Turkmenistan includes several transformative projects that address critical infrastructure and social needs: